JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.09% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $78,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

