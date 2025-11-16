SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,744 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $75,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

