JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,804 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.78% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $60,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

