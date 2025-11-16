Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $250.65 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.42 and its 200 day moving average is $232.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

