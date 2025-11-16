Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.83% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $60,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $254.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

