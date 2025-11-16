Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned about 0.46% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period.

AVGE opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $85.31.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

