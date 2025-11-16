Cetera Investment Advisers Has $74.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.64% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $74,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $312.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.