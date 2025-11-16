Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.75% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $58,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 3.9%

PTLC opened at $55.18 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

