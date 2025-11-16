Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,861,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437,321 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,763,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 208,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

