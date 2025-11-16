Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

