Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,374 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ELV opened at $325.94 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average of $341.33. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.