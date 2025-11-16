Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $70,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.