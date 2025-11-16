Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 234.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 69.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This represents a 8.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Garner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,612.70. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.01%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

