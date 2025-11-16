Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.76 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

