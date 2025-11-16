The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BK opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

