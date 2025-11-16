United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

