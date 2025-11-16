Creative Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.41% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $74,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $173.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.