HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $472.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $480.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

