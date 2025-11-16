Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 27,132 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 254,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,366,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,186,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 189,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3%

HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

