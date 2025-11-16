Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,245 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $314.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.