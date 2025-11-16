Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,786 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after buying an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

