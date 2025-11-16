Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971,041 shares of company stock valued at $470,946,486. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TMUS opened at $216.08 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $241.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

