Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $33.78 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $246.83 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $257.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.39.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

