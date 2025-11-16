Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

