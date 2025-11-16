Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.21% of Alliant Energy worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,110,000 after acquiring an additional 158,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,252,000 after purchasing an additional 384,204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,208,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,924,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,358,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LNT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

