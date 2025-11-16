Critical Review: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) vs. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and Old Second Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $2.16 billion 3.81 $441.24 million $8.83 12.28 Old Second Bancorp $311.24 million 3.12 $85.26 million $1.51 12.21

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMB Financial and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 9 1 2.85 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $137.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 16.01% 12.15% 1.11% Old Second Bancorp 18.89% 13.10% 1.60%

Summary

UMB Financial beats Old Second Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier’s checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.