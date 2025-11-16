Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,404 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $418.60 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.79 and its 200-day moving average is $425.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

