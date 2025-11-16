Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.3333.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 252.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $5,388,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

