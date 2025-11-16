Insider Selling: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells $1,030,011.03 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $1,030,011.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 280,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,764,843.04. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Wexler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Lawrence Wexler sold 21,069 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,107,321.38.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Lawrence Wexler sold 15,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,350.00.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

