Insider Selling: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells $1,498,350.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 315,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,483,929.54. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Wexler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Lawrence Wexler sold 10,401 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $1,030,011.03.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Lawrence Wexler sold 21,069 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,107,321.38.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 3.3%

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $110.55.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPB

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.