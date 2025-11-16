Insider Selling: Genpact (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $1,185,935.70 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

G stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.51. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Genpact by 364.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 193.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

