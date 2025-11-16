Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 56,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $183,609.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,655.53. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $3.10 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $255.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The business had revenue of $73.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

