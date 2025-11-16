Stephane Biguet Sells 38,447 Shares of SLB (NYSE:SLB) Stock

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

Get SLB alerts:

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLB

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.