Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.0769.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

