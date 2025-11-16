Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 73,304 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $56,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

