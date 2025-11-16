CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after buying an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,961,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,571,000 after buying an additional 2,964,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 34.4%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

