Invesco MSCI USA ETF $PBUS Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477,621 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBUS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PBUS opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

