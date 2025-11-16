Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 11,848 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $50,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
BGRN stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.