Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 11,848 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $50,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1701 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

