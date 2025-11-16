Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

C stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

