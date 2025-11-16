McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Boosted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $306.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day moving average of $304.64. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

