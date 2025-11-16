Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 153,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $483.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

