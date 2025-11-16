Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 858 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.