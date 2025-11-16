Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $54.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

