Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $16.28 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

