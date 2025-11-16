PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Position Increased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 127.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

