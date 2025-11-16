CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,864,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,659,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

