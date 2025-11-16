Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

