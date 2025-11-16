Fiera Capital Corp Has $428,000 Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 138,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,233,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIOT

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. PowerFleet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerFleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.