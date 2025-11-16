Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 9,120 Exelon Corporation $EXC

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 931,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

