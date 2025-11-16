Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9%

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

